The Biggest Winner in the Jets-Seahawks Trade? Sheldon Richardson

Should Seahawks worry about Russell Wilson behind their offensive line?

  • Sheldon Richardson is finally freed from the Jets' defense—just in time for him to hit free agency—while Jermaine Kearse comes to New York to help a horribly depleted WR corps.
Chris Burke
an hour ago

Sheldon Richardson is on the move, finally. Miscast for multiple seasons in Todd Bowles’s 3–4 defense, Richardson had been the subject of trade rumors dating back at least to last offseason.

The Jets pulled the trigger on a long-awaited trade Friday, sending Richardson and a seventh-round draft pick to the Seahawks for WR Jermaine Kearse and second- and seventh-round picks, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Rarely do all sides wind up satisfied after high-profile NFL trades but there is room for across-the-board optimism here …

The Seahawks will be thrilled to add a player of Richardson’s caliber to what may be the league’s premier front seven. He comes at a cost, of course—both in terms of the Kearse/early pick package headed to New York and his $8.1 million contract—but his is the type of addition that can help put a contender over the top. Obviously, Seattle now also gets first crack at re-signing Richardson, a 2013 first-rounder who is still just 26.

The Jets, meanwhile, continue to forecast a horribly bleak outlook for the ‘17 season, but landing a second- and seventh-rounder is a decent haul given the corner they’d backed themselves into with Richardson, though unloading him a year ago would have been preferable. Kearse is a bonus, in year two of a three-year contract. He had fallen out of favor in Seattle, yet lands in a situation where the Jets are starving for receiver talent. Eric Decker and Brandon Marshall just left via free agency, and Quincy Enunwa is done for the year with a neck injury.

The biggest winner of all may be Richardson himself. Frustrated and poorly utilized in New York, he has an opportunity now to blow up in Seattle’s defense, ahead of potentially hitting free agency. Should Seattle extend him early, it would have to pay market value to do so. This move is a major boon for Richardson’s future, financially and as a player.

