The Patriots have traded quarterback Jacoby Brissett to the Colts in exchange for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, reports ESPN's Field Yates.

The Colts badly needed help at the quarterback position, as Andrew Luck remains unlikely to play in Week 1. Scott Tolzien and Stephen Morrishad been competing for the backup spot, though the trade for Brissett suggests the Colts fancy him as a potential backup for Luck.

Whoever does establish himself as Luck's backup could well start for the Colts in their season opener at the Rams. It would be difficult for Brissett to start Week 1 given the lack of preparation he'll have with the Colts, but it is not impossible, particularly after his performance in the preseason.

The trade comes the day after Brissett, a third-round pick out of NC State in 2016, put up an impressive performance in New England's final preseason game, a 40-38 loss to the Giants. Brissett was 28 of 39 for 341 yards, three touchdowns and interception. He also rushed for 29 yards and a touchdown.

Brissett started two games for New England last season, going 1-1. He appeared in three games total and completed 34 of 55 passes for 400 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions for the season. ​

However, Brissett is firmly behind Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo on the Patriots' depth chart, which explains why they were willing to part with the promising young quarterback.

In Dorsett, the Patriots receive a former first-round pick (he was selected 29th overall out of Miami in 2014) who caught 33 balls for 528 yards and two touchdowns a season ago. The move adds some much-needed depth to the Patriots' receiving corps, which was dealt a serious blow when Julian Edelman suffered a season-ending ACL surgery.