Members of the Cleveland police union will not hold the American flag during the national anthem at next weekend’s Browns opener against the Steelers, union president Steve Loomis told Cleveland.com.

The officers’ refusal to take part in the anthem is in response to a group of Browns refusing to take part in the anthem before a preseason game against the Giants.

Loomis blasted Browns management for “allowing” the players to kneel during the anthem.

“It’s just ignorant for someone to do that,” Loomis told Cleveland.com. “It just defies logic to me. The fact that management was aware of what they planned on doing, that’s as offensive as it can get.”

The Cleveland Police Department as whole is not boycotting Browns games, though, a department spokesperson told the Huffington Post.

Browns tight end Seth DeValve, the first white NFL player to kneel during the anthem, explained that he decided to protest because while he is “very grateful to the men and women who have given their lives” he also “wanted to draw attention to the fact that there are things in this country that still need to change.”