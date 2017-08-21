A group of at least 10 Browns players knelt during the national anthem before Monday night’s preseason game against the Giants.

The group included Duke Johnson, Kenny Britt, Jamie Collins and Ricardo Louis. Four more players, including DeShone Kizer and Britton Colquitt, placed their hands on their teammates’ shoulders during the display.

Browns head coach Hue Jackson said last week that while he believes “everybody has a right” to protest, “Hopefully, that won’t happen.”

​Seth DeValve, a second-year tight end, appeared to be the only white player who kneeled on Monday. Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett said last week that it would take a white player joining the widespread protest “to really get things changed.” Justin Britt put his hand on Bennett’s shoulder during Seattle’s next preseason game and Chris Long also stood with Malcolm Jenkins while Jenkins raised his fist during the anthem.