NFL

Group of Browns Players Kneel for National Anthem After Hue Jackson Discouraged Protest

0:44 | NFL
Michael Bennett: White Player Joining Anthem Protests Would 'Really Get Things Changed'
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

A group of at least 10 Browns players knelt during the national anthem before Monday night’s preseason game against the Giants. 

The group included Duke Johnson, Kenny Britt, Jamie Collins and Ricardo Louis. Four more players, including DeShone Kizer and Britton Colquitt, placed their hands on their teammates’ shoulders during the display. 

Browns head coach Hue Jackson said last week that while he believes “everybody has a right” to protest, “Hopefully, that won’t happen.”

​Seth DeValve, a second-year tight end, appeared to be the only white player who kneeled on Monday. Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett said last week that it would take a white player joining the widespread protest “to really get things changed.” Justin Britt put his hand on Bennett’s shoulder during Seattle’s next preseason game and Chris Long also stood with Malcolm Jenkins while Jenkins raised his fist during the anthem.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters