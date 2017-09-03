NFL

Report: Redskins Talked Su’a Cravens Out of Retiring

0:39 | NFL
2017 Washington Redskins Preview
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Redskins safety Su’a Cravens told team officials this weekend he wants to retire, though they were able to talk him out of it, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports

Cravens is listed on the Washington depth chart as the starter at strong safety. (He also saw time at linebacker last season, as he did in college.) He injured his knee in the team’s first preseason game and had surgery to repair a torn meniscus but was expected to be ready for the opener against the Eagles. Schefter reports the team will let Cravens spend some time away from the game to sort through whatever issues led him to consider retirement. 

While there has been an increase in early retirements from the NFL over health and safety concerns, Schefter’s report makes no indication that’s what led Cravens to weigh leaving the game behind. The second-year player “is struggling with the transition to the NFL,” Schefter reports.

Cravens just turned 22 in July. He was one of the youngest players in the NFL as a rookie last season. The USC product entered the draft early and was selected by Washington in the second round. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters