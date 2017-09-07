NFL

Browns Release Calvin Pryor After He Reportedly Fought with Teammate

0:37 | NFL
Browns' Top Pick Myles Garrett Injures Ankle During Practice, Could Miss Opener
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

Even before the season starts, the news just keeps getting worse for the Browns. 

One day after top draft pick Myles Garrett injured his ankle in practice, head coach Hue Jackson announced Thursday that safety Calvin Pryor has been released. 

Jackson said the release was due to an “internal matter” but NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report that his sudden departure is over a fight with receiver Ricardo Louis in practice. Pryor was not at practice on Thursday.

The Browns are likely to promote safety Kai Nacua, a rookie from BYU, from the practice squad, Jackson told reporters. Pryor was not expected to start in the defensive backfield, falling behind rookie Jabril Peppers and second-year player Derrick Kindred. 

The Jets took Pryor in the first round of the 2014 draft but his performance was underwhelming. Prior to this season, the Jets declined to pick up his fifth-year contract option and subsequently traded him to Cleveland. 

