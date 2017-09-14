Watch: Deshaun Watson 49-Yard Rushing Touchdown
Deshaun Watson got into the end zone on his birthday thanks to a spectacular 49-yard run late in the second quarter of Thursday's game.
Mr. @DeshaunWatson WILL DO IT HIMSELF.— NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2017
FORTY-NINE YARD TOUCHDOWN RUN! #Texans #TNF pic.twitter.com/cpo5o71D6l
With the score tied at three and the Texans just beyond midfield, Watson turned a third-and-15 into a highlight reel play. The quarterback split a pair of Bengals, then brushed off another defender before putting six points on the board.
The Texans lead the Bengals 10-6 at halftime.