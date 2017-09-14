NFL

Watch: Deshaun Watson 49-Yard Rushing Touchdown

Deshaun Watson got into the end zone on his birthday thanks to a spectacular 49-yard run late in the second quarter of Thursday's game.

With the score tied at three and the Texans just beyond midfield, Watson turned a third-and-15 into a highlight reel play. The quarterback split a pair of Bengals, then brushed off another defender before putting six points on the board.

The Texans lead the Bengals 10-6 at halftime.

