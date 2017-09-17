NFL

Hit of the Week: Chiefs Cheerleader Absolutely Drilled By Cameraman

Chris Chavez
Chris Chavez

The biggest hit during the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium may not have been broadcast on television. As the cheerleaders were performing, a cameraman appeared to be in a rush to get to the other side of the field. 

He must not have noticed the dancing that was going on around him because he just drilled and took out one of the cheerleaders. Truck stick!

Watch the collision below:

2017 appears to be quite a season for cameramen. Last week, one of them took a field goal to the gonads and barely flinched.

