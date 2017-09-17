Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

For the second straight week, the Rams struggled to get people into the LA Coliseum just one day after USC packed it.

USC vs the Rams pic.twitter.com/iUgIR3muOe — Cap Carey (@CapCareyWDT) September 17, 2017

Kickoff at the Coliseum between the Rams and Redskins. Not many here to see it. pic.twitter.com/XAwandU2l6 — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) September 17, 2017

And while the Rams struggled to get fans into the seats in Los Angeles, the Chargers were in a similar predicament in their home opener and first home game in Los Angeles since 1960 as the StubHub Center had plenty of empty seats.

To make matters worse for the Chargers, their stadium only holds 27,000 compared to the more than 93,000 that fits in the LA Coliseum.

@tomleykis LA continuing to be pumped about football back here. #Chargers can't even fans to show up to a 27,000 seat high school stadium! pic.twitter.com/gPiqsQ3frp — Ray Lismon (@Raybeno11) September 17, 2017

With both teams losing on Sunday, it will certainly make it even harder to bring fans to the next home games. The Rams leave for two weeks then host the Seahawks in Week 5 and the Charges host the Chiefs and the Eagles the next two weeks.