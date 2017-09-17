NFL

Look: Los Angeles Fans Not Interested in Rams or Chargers

1:27 | NFL
Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

For the second straight week, the Rams struggled to get people into the LA Coliseum just one day after USC packed it.

And while the Rams struggled to get fans into the seats in Los Angeles, the Chargers were in a similar predicament in their home opener and first home game in Los Angeles since 1960 as the StubHub Center had plenty of empty seats.

Look: 49ers, Rams Open Seasons With Plenty of Open Seats in Stadiums

To make matters worse for the Chargers, their stadium only holds 27,000 compared to the more than 93,000 that fits in the LA Coliseum.

With both teams losing on Sunday, it will certainly make it even harder to bring fans to the next home games. The Rams leave for two weeks then host the Seahawks in Week 5 and the Charges host the Chiefs and the Eagles the next two weeks.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters