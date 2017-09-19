NFL

Santana Moss Unloads on Robert Griffin III in Radio Interview, RGIII Fires Back

The biggest story in the NFL this morning involves two guys who aren’t even in the league. After former Redskins receiver Santana Moss trashed Robert Griffin III in a radio interview Monday, Griffin hit back with a tweetstorm Tuesday morning. 

Moss spoke at length with Chad Dukes on Washington’s 106.7 The Fan about the circumstances of Mike Shanahan’s departure in 2013 and Griffin’s relationship with the former coach. The key point is this, though—that Griffin delighted in Shanahan’s dismissal and took credit for it. Griffin and Shanahan weren’t “seeing eye to eye” in the coach’s final season, during which he benched Griffin for the final three games, Moss said. 

“I’m not sure if that was [Griffin’s] whole plan, but when the whole thing went about, we hear that Mike Shanahan’s not coming back the next year, then we hear the quarterback like, ‘Hey, mmhmm,’” Moss said, as transcribed by the Washington Post. “Like basically saying that, ‘Hey, you got me out of here not playing last year the last few games, then that’s what happens. You get fired.’ You can’t do that. One thing I just shared with you, God don’t like ugly. The little credit that [Griffin] did take for saying, ‘They didn’t like what I was doing’ or ‘They benched me and not allowing me to play,’ that’s what happens.”

Griffin unloaded on Moss in a series of tweets late Tuesday morning. 

Moss’s and Griffin’s careers both took a sharp downward turn after Shanahan’s departure. Moss hardly saw the field the next season, catching just 10 passes in what turned out to be his final year in the NFL. Griffin started just seven games in Jay Gruden’s first year in charge and was kept inactive for the entire 2015 season before being released. 

