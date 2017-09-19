The biggest story in the NFL this morning involves two guys who aren’t even in the league. After former Redskins receiver Santana Moss trashed Robert Griffin III in a radio interview Monday, Griffin hit back with a tweetstorm Tuesday morning.

Moss spoke at length with Chad Dukes on Washington’s 106.7 The Fan about the circumstances of Mike Shanahan’s departure in 2013 and Griffin’s relationship with the former coach. The key point is this, though—that Griffin delighted in Shanahan’s dismissal and took credit for it. Griffin and Shanahan weren’t “seeing eye to eye” in the coach’s final season, during which he benched Griffin for the final three games, Moss said.

“I’m not sure if that was [Griffin’s] whole plan, but when the whole thing went about, we hear that Mike Shanahan’s not coming back the next year, then we hear the quarterback like, ‘Hey, mmhmm,’” Moss said, as transcribed by the Washington Post. “Like basically saying that, ‘Hey, you got me out of here not playing last year the last few games, then that’s what happens. You get fired.’ You can’t do that. One thing I just shared with you, God don’t like ugly. The little credit that [Griffin] did take for saying, ‘They didn’t like what I was doing’ or ‘They benched me and not allowing me to play,’ that’s what happens.”

Griffin unloaded on Moss in a series of tweets late Tuesday morning.

No subtweeting needed

Santana Moss, I treat you like a brother & have always had your back. To openly lie about me is a betrayal..... — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 19, 2017

Been lied on a lot over the years — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 19, 2017

Put in an impossible situation w/ a coach who never wanted me. Made players like Santana Moss a believer through hard work, film study... — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 19, 2017

Showing up early, leaving late, putting in the extra hours, staying after practice & getting extra work in. We won the division that year. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 19, 2017

Next year coach wants out, says he wants out, says he never wanted me as his QB & I GET BLAMED? C'mon man. I have been the good soldier. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 19, 2017

Some so desperately want me to fit this negative narrative that has been pushed about me. But I don't fit it. Never have. Never will. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 19, 2017

Proved it in Cleveland. Voted Captain. Came back to play for my teammates just to help us win 1 game. With a broken shoulder. Stop the lies — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 19, 2017

Moss’s and Griffin’s careers both took a sharp downward turn after Shanahan’s departure. Moss hardly saw the field the next season, catching just 10 passes in what turned out to be his final year in the NFL. Griffin started just seven games in Jay Gruden’s first year in charge and was kept inactive for the entire 2015 season before being released.