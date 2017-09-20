Richard Sherman was not shy about sharing his thoughts on why the NFL has injury reports on Wednesday.

Richard Sherman rips the NFL on injury reporting rules: "Our injury report is specifically to make sure the gamblers get their odds right." pic.twitter.com/bTDlS5ZdeP — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) September 20, 2017

"From what I understand, the rule is for the gamblers," Sherman says in the video. "You know, for Vegas. To make sure the odds and everything are what they're supposed to be. Which is apparently what the league is concerned about when we're talking about injuries and things like that. So maybe somebody should look into that. Because I thought we weren't a gambling league and we were against all those things. But our injury report is specifically to make sure the gamblers get their odds right."

At the end of last season, the Seahawks received a warning from the NFL for not listing Sherman on the injury report all year although coach Pete Carroll said the All-Pro cornerback played through a "legit" MCL injury.

Sherman is listed as questionable on the Seahawks' injury report this week with a hamstring injury. Seattle plays the Titans on Sunday.