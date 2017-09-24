Get the full Week 3 breakdown from Andy Benoit and Gary Gramling on The MMQB: 10 Things Podcast. Subscribe now and it will be in your feed first thing Monday morning

Things That Made Me Giddy

Jaguars pass rush: Yes, it was another flawed offensive line, but more than anything the Jaguars’ front four is what decided this game early. The Jags seem to have hit on the Calais Campbell/A.J. Bouye signings like the Giants hit on Jenkins/Harrison/Vernon a year ago.

Nathaniel Hackett: Things are simpler, and much easier when the Jaguars are playing with an early lead. But Hackett is putting Blake Bortles in a position to succeed, and a month ago that didn’t seem possible without the assistance of some variety of black magic.

Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye: It’s early on Sunday, but why not start the day off with a hot take: Over the next four years, this will be the best cornerback tandem in the NFL.

Marcedes Lewis: You forget about the guy; he’s 33, they had signed Julius Thomas to usurp him, and he hasn’t caught more than 25 balls in a year since 2012. The three touchdowns on Sunday were impressive, and beating C.J. Mosley up the seam for the second one was especially legit.

Leonard Fournette Protecting a Lead: Playing the role of Kyra Sedgwick in The Closer (I use that line a lot). The Jaguars were wrapping things up early in the third quarter, but in general, when Jacksonville has a lead it will be a nightmare for tired defenses to have to tackle Fournette.

Fournette/Lewis Towel-Snapping Celebration: Good celebration!

Matt Dunham/AP

And I like to think they were reenacting this:

Presumed Londoner in the Jalen Ramsey Jersey: Great one-handed catch on the souvenir ball from Ramsey. Great reactions from the fans around him, particularly the woman in white on his left—that’s the correct amount of aggression in the index-finger points, then she has the wherewithal to spin and land a high-five. I’m sure I’ll find some flaws when I look at the coaches’ film later this week, but that seemed pretty close to flawless. (And also, great jersey choice for a Jaguars fan. Good chance you’ll be able to wear that proudly for a decade-plus, maybe even post-retirement.)

Jalen Ramsey gets the pick and tosses the ball to a fan wearing his jersey #RavensFlock #Jaguars #BALvsJAX pic.twitter.com/opOkckB6yr — Jordan Tomiyama (@Jttomiyama) September 24, 2017

Regrets

That Ice-Cold Jaguars Fake Punt: Don’t get me wrong, this isn’t some baseball-type “unwritten rules” trash. There’s no such thing as “running up the score” in the NFL. These are all professional football players, and if you don’t want a team scoring points then stop them from scoring points. But the fake punt, up 37-0 at the end of the third quarter . . . there were already a few chippy moments in this one. You’re making a proud, veteran-laiden defense that’s been getting its butt kicked re-take the field after a stop. If you’re the Jaguars, you’re really just inviting a cheap shot or two.

Yanda-Less in Baltimore: The Jaguars are good, maybe really good, up front, but this Ravens line was already looking flawed and unathletic this season. Without Marshal Yanda, the front five is a serious liability.

The Fragile Game Flow for the Ravens and Jaguars: The Ravens are in the same boat as the Jaguars now: If they fall behind early, it’s all over. This offensive line can’t pass protect, and even with the arrival of Jeremy Maclin this is a D+ group of receivers.

The Wave at Wembley: Don’t do that, guys. The Wave is the worst.

Moments We’ll Tell Our Grandkids About

Demonstrations By Players, Statements By NFL Ownership: I wrote a little bit about it last night and we’ll be covering it all day at The MMQB; I’m not going to deep dive the nation’s atrocious political situation because while I have thoughts and hypotheses and do my best to stay informed I have no true expertise in the area (though I have no expertise in football either, and that never stopped me). But what’s going on today is important and historic. It will be a while before we can look back and properly gauge the impact, but for now I’ll say this: I never thought we'd have a President who would go too far right for the tastes of NFL ownership. Just as the league and its owners (many of whom are huge Trump supporters) seem to be doing, perhaps this is a time to step back and reassess the reasons behind some of the choices we’ve made and the paths we’ve chosen.

• Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.