Things That Made Me Giddy

Jameis Winston to Mike Evans: Bucs-Bears looked like one of those Alabama-[insert Sun Belt opponent here] matchups, so Winston and Evans only had about 40 minutes to do their damage (Evans finished with seven catches for 93 yards and a TD). But, jeez, the things they’re gonna do this year with DeSean Jackson streaking down the opposite side of the field . . .

Patriots: Good at football.

Rex Burkhead more slot snaps: He was underused in the opener. His 19-yard TD out of the slot, matched up against a linebacker, was the first of the Patriots’ thousand touchdowns in New Orleans.

They should make horror movies based on Tyreek Hill’s speed: I suppose it would appeal to a limited demographic of defensive backs and defensive coordinators, but still. Alex Smith missed him on what would have been an walk-in TD over the defense in the first quarter, but that helped open things up for the rest of the offense. Hill’s impact was much bigger than four catches for 43 yards.

The sequel could feature Martavis Bryant: There it is. He was underwhelming in the opener, but showed off his otherworldly skills (speed and acceleration at his size!) on the opening TD, a 27-year-old catch-and-run. He has to consistently make opponents pay for single coverage.

Dalvin Cook, man: Hey 31 other teams, y’all should have drafted him! A losing effort (completely expected with Sam Bradford out), but Cook’s lateral agility and explosiveness after planting his foot absolutely make him special.

Carson Palmer Guts One Out: I’m not sure how the Cardinals won this game (well, I do, they were playing the Colts), but I had already penned a heartfelt eulogy for Palmer before he led a slow, choppy comeback.

Jaron Brown gets to the sideline: It ended up being all for naught because Phil Dawson missed the kick, but this is what the kids would call “nifty.” Tie game, ball at their own 49, 25 seconds and one timeout left, Palmer hit Brown on a crosser. Brown made a beeline for the sideline to stop the clock on about a 10-yard gain, realized he might not get there, so he cut it back inside, picked up another 10 yards and still got out of bounds saving the timeout. I think we can all agree: nifty!

Who Needs Eric Berry?: Well, the Chiefs need Eric Berry. But not as much if their pass rush plays like this. Chris Jones is knocking on the door of superstardom, and don’t be fooled by Carson Wentz’s 332 passing yards; Wentz was good, the Chiefs defense was better. Also . . .

Daniel Sorensen blitzing: I heard the FOX analyst (Charles Davis? I can’t remember now) refer to him as a missile, but that’s not quite right because missiles tend to go in a fairly straight path. Sorensen was like a missile in a Looney Tunes cartoon, going around, under and over blitz pickup, and like knocking on closed doors and stuff to trick someone into opening the door. You know what I’m talking about, right?

Xavier Rhodes escorting Antonio Brown to the sideline: Rhodes is so good; he just gets his hip into receivers and runs them right off the field. Let that be a lesson to the rest of the NFL: Antonio Brown can’t even beat him down the sideline, so why even try it?

Jaguars D Better Than the Numbers: They kept the Jaguars in this game for the dam broke late in the third quarter. Watching the Jacksonville offense play—full focus on Leonard Fournette, Blake Bortles unable to take advantage—this defense has to be perfect though.

Regrets

Poor, Poor Alex Anzalone: The rookie linebacker got beat on the opening Rex Burkhead TD. Then, a little later, he was asked to chase Rob Gronkowski, which didn’t go well. I know Dennis Allen has his work cut out for him with this young, undermanned Saints D, but, c’mon. You owe this poor guy a gift card to Kohl’s.

Kicking Themselves in Philly: The Chiefs defense forced mistakes, but the Eagles made some crucial mistakes at the end of the first half. With the game tied 3-3 and less than 90 seconds to go in the first half, Darren Sproles coughed it up on a punt return, setting the Chiefs up with a short field an eventually a free three points. Then, after a lucky bounce put the Eagles in range for a chipshot field goal at the end of the half, rookie fill-in kicker Jake Elliott (after being iced!) shanks a 30-yardder it wide left. You don’t win a game at Kansas City doing that.

Kai Forbath and PATs: Make an extra point, guy! Forbath is 19-for-19 on field goals since taking over for Blair Walsh in Minnesota, but on Sunday missed his fifth PAT in nine games as a Viking. SAD!

Travis Kelce, Gifting Field Position Again: Listen friend, you know that after every touchdown your team scores, seven officials immediately turn to look at you with hands on flags. So the Eagles started with (at least, assuming a touchback) an extra nine yards of field position and finished a drive with their rookie kicker hitting a 40-yard field goal to tie the game in the fourth quarter. Luckily for him, Travis Kelce bailed him out with a go-ahead TD.

Cam Newton Missing a Gimme Game-Sealing TD: The Panthers were first-and-goal on the 1, leading 6-3, on the verge of sealing an ugly home win over the Bills. They were stuffed on first and second down. The third down play was the sum of all fears regarding this offense. Newton rolled right and Christian McCaffrey broke wide open on the goal line. The throw only had to travel about 10 yards, and Cam managed to miss it by a mile, high and wide. The Panthers settled for three, and if Tyrod Taylor and Zay Jones connect on the Bills’ final play—Jones was open on the goal line, the ball scraping off his fingertips—the Panthers would be 1-1 with a home loss to one of the NFL’s worst teams, with Greg Olsen’s status up in the air after a non-contact foot injury (update: broken foot) . . .

Marshal Yanda Injury Is Completely Devastating: The Ravens are for real on defense—one of the top five in the NFL again. But this offense is littered with question marks, especially on the offensive line. Yanda was crucial for them.

Icing Kickers Will Always Be a Thing!: Fresh off the heals of the Broncos icing Younghoe Koo before his make then blocking his second attempt in the MNFL late-nighter, Week 2 saw the Chiefs successfully icing Eagles rookie fill-in Jake Elliott on a 30-yarder at the end of the first half, and good ol’ Phil Dawson getting iced by the Colts at the end of regulation. So this thing that we all hate will be a part of the game forever now.

Calls for Mitch Trubisky: If you think it’s a good idea to play a project QB well before he’s ready, for an 0-2 team that has no starting-caliber wide receivers that also have four healthy limbs, then you’re also probably the kind of person who thinks it’s a good idea to drop heavy, blunt objects on your bare feet.

Moments We’ll Tell Our Grandkids About

Joe Thomas: He played his 10,000th consecutive snap! And he’s a great dude, video evidence below . . .

The size of the hole Kareem Hunt ran through on his 53-yard TD run: It was four miles wide if it was an inch.

Tyrann Mathieu Saves the Cardinals like Ernest Saves Christmas: If the Cardinals can manage to hang around while they wait on David Johnson (I don’t think they’ll be able to, but if they do), Mathieu’s pick of Jacoby Brissett on the first play from scrimmage will be why.

What We’ll Be Talking About This Week

Tom Brady Will Live Forever: The Patriots didn’t need to jump out big early to win in New Orleans, but it sure helped take a lot of pressure off a shaky run defense. But they did anyway. Granted, the Saints aren’t great, but Brady was on-point all day.

The Panthers, 2-0 but . . . : They were lucky to hold on in what should have been a “confidence builder” kind of day against a Bills team that not only lacks talent, but plays a defense with which the Panthers should have been extremely familiar. The warning signs are bright and garish.

