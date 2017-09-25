NFL

Video: Dez Bryant Forces His Way Through a Gang of Tacklers to Score

0:28 | NFL
Entire Cowboys Team Kneels Prior to National Anthem
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Dez Bryant looked more like Ezekiel Elliott in scoring a remarkable touchdown Monday night against the Cardinals. 

Bryant caught a simple short pass 12 yards shy of the goal line, made one defender miss, then another, then churned through a group of Arizona players to reach the end zone. 

The touchdown call was upheld after a replay review. 

By my count, nine players attempted to tackle Bryant on the play. Somehow, they all failed. 

