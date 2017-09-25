Video: Dez Bryant Forces His Way Through a Gang of Tacklers to Score
Dez Bryant looked more like Ezekiel Elliott in scoring a remarkable touchdown Monday night against the Cardinals.
Bryant caught a simple short pass 12 yards shy of the goal line, made one defender miss, then another, then churned through a group of Arizona players to reach the end zone.
.@DezBryant will NOT be denied!— NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2017
WOW. 💪💪💪 #DallasCowboys #DALvsAZ pic.twitter.com/yInwKfRobo
The touchdown call was upheld after a replay review.
By my count, nine players attempted to tackle Bryant on the play. Somehow, they all failed.