NFL

Watch: These ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Really Fumbled the NFL Category

0:41 | Extra Mustard
Report: Former All-Pro Cornerback Charles Tillman Training for the FBI
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

As a Sports Jeopardy! champion myself, I won’t pretend to have an idea of what the average Jeopardy! contestant should know about sports. Still, the trio on Monday night’s episode couldn’t have been much worse at the NFL category. 

For our readers, it must have seemed easy. The clue was a Hall of Fame player’s name and the contestants had to provide that player’s team. 

Extra Mustard
What Just Happened on ‘The Price Is Right’ Is Too Crazy to Describe in a Headline

Michael Irvin is a pretty modern player, so you figure they would have had a decent chance at getting that one, and Joe Greene was a mainstream pop culture figure for his appearance in that Coke ad. The Marcus Allen one was tricky if you didn’t follow football in the 80s, though. 

Perhaps they would have gotten those two clues left on the board before time ran out. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters