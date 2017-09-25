NFL

Man Quits Buffalo Bills Stadium Job After Protests During National Anthem

1:10 | NFL
NFL, Players React to Trump's Comments on National Anthem Protests
Charlotte Carroll
2 hours ago

A man who worked at the Buffalo Bills' stadium has quit his job in response to players protesting during the national anthem, WGRZ reports. 

The man, Erich Nikischer, had worked at his job for almost 30 years. 

“I waited until the national anthem ended, I took off my shirt, threw my Bills hat on the ground, walked out,” Nikischer told WGRZ. 

Nikischer said he doesn't mind players protesting, but that the national anthem is the wrong time to demonstrate. 

“During the national anthem…the song that is about our country, our veterans that fight and die for us, it's just something I feel you shouldn't disrespect that way,” he said. "I believe people have the right to protest; I just don't believe that's the proper venue for it.”

Several players from the Bills and the opposing Denver Broncos took a knee during the anthem at New Era Field on Sunday after President Donald Trump criticized NFL players who protest Friday. Trump said owners should "fire" NFL players who protest the anthem and referred to them as "son of a b----."

Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula released a statement saying the team met to discuss the remarks, and they called Trump's words "divisive and disrespectful."

The Bills and Broncos were among a throng of teams and players to protest, with over 200 individuals protesting and three full teams boycotting the anthem. Nikischer said he would never go New Era Field again and he would not watch another NFL game until the protests end. 

NFL
Monday Morning QB: Response to President Trump Made Roger Goodell ‘Proud of Our League’

Colin Kaepernick, currently a free agent, protested police brutality and racial inequality by kneeling during the national anthem last season, but this weekend's protests were the largest mass demonstration so far. 

 

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters