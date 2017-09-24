NFL

LeSean McCoy Stretches, Other Bills Kneel During National Anthem

A number of Bills players kneeled during the national anthem before the team's game against the Broncos on Sunday, while star LeSean McCoy kept on stretching during the anthem. 

On Friday night, president Donald Trump said NFL owners should "fire" NFL players who protest the anthem and referred to them as "son of a b----." His comments have been criticized by multiple NFL ownersplayers and the commissioner. Players have responded with a number of different protests and signs of solidarity; most teams have linked arms during the anthem, while a number of players kneeled.

Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula released a statement saying the team met to discuss the comments, and called Trump's remarks "divisive and disrespectful to the entire NFL."

McCoy himself had strong words for Trump.

 Pittsburgh Steelers opted to stay in the locker room during the anthem.

