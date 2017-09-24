A number of Bills players kneeled during the national anthem before the team's game against the Broncos on Sunday, while star LeSean McCoy kept on stretching during the anthem.

LeSean McCoy stretches during the National Anthem. My new favorite player. #TakeTheKnee pic.twitter.com/AcykAYrThW — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) September 24, 2017

Both the Bills and Broncos kneel. pic.twitter.com/T55ikYQgFe — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 24, 2017

On Friday night, president Donald Trump said NFL owners should "fire" NFL players who protest the anthem and referred to them as "son of a b----." His comments have been criticized by multiple NFL owners, players and the commissioner. Players have responded with a number of different protests and signs of solidarity; most teams have linked arms during the anthem, while a number of players kneeled.

Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula released a statement saying the team met to discuss the comments, and called Trump's remarks "divisive and disrespectful to the entire NFL."

Statement from Buffalo Bills Owners Terry and Kim Pegula. pic.twitter.com/i3D5xzBBSn — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) September 24, 2017

McCoy himself had strong words for Trump.

It's really sad man ... our president is a asshole — Lesean McCoy (@CutonDime25) September 23, 2017

Pittsburgh Steelers opted to stay in the locker room during the anthem.