DirecTV is allowing customers to get refunds when they cancel their Sunday Ticket package if they cite players protesting during the national anthem as the reason for ending the service, Joe Flint of The Wall Street Journal reports.

According to The Journal, different DirecTV representatives provided contradicting answers when asked if refunds would be provided, but customers who contacted The Journal said they were getting at least some refunds. One DirecTV representative told The Journal that only customers with specific plans could get refunds, another said customers could get prorated refunds for the remainder of the season, a third said full refunds were available while a fourth said no refunds were being offered.

However, customers told multiple outlets they have received refunds when saying that protests are the reason for stopping service.

AT&T, which owns DirecTV, declined to confirm the policy or provide any numbers to ESPN.com's Darren Rovell.

The Sunday Ticket package costs $280, and traditionally, DirecTV does not provide refunds for any reason.

This past week, many players and teams across the league made some sort of demonstration in reaction to Donald Trump's comments about players who protest during the anthem. With the origin of the protests going back to last year when Colin Kaepernick was trying to draw attention to racial injustice and police brutality, it seems unlikely they will stop any time soon now that they have picked up even more traction.