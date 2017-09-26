NFL

Three & Out: The Dak Prescott Show

0:28 | NFL
Entire Cowboys Team Kneels Prior to National Anthem

Quickly

  • Dak Prescott led the Dallas Cowboys to a 28-17, statement victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football
Andy Benoit
an hour ago

1) This was The Dak Prescott Show. He changed the game, a 28-17 win over the Cardinals, with his legs. There were designed red zone QB runs (a Cowboys staple), rollouts and bootlegs, as well as some improvisational movement. Prescott made touch throws and velocity throws to all levels of the field, including off of hard movement to his left. An astounding display of strength and athleticism, and on a night when Dallas needed it. For Ezekiel Elliott and the vaunted offensive line, generating rushing yards was like pulling teeth for the first three-and-a-half quarters. That the rushing attack finally they iced the game with a strong drive after the second-year quarterback had put them ahead should be exciting to Jason Garrett & Co.

NFL
Just How Good Is Dak Prescott? We Don’t Know Yet

2) Dez Bryant cannot separate. He was a nonfactor when facing Patrick Peterson’s man coverage. Peterson joins Janoris Jenkins and Aqib Talib in the group of elite corners who have stifled Bryant this season. Credit the Cowboys for moving Bryant into the slot at times. Peterson doesn’t travel there when it’s zone coverage. Bryant’s 15-yard touchdown, which came on a crosser-turned-sit route between zone linebackers, was smart coaching. And Bryant rewarded it was a Herculean effort to reach the end zone.

NFL
Tom Brady Is an Ageless Wonder. Enjoy It While It Lasts

3) Arizona’s offensive line is a huge problem. It was in Weeks 1 and 2 and again on Monday night. Demarcus Lawrence has had a terrific season, but he’s not Reggie White. Right tackle Jared Veldheer just made him look that way. Fill-in starter John Wetzel also continued to struggle on the left side. The Cardinals are not equipped to survive this. Bruce Arians’s scheme emphasizes getting all five eligible receivers out in routes. That means one-on-one pass-blocking. This approach can’t continue under these conditions. Dallas consistently got quick pressure off a three-man rush. Carson Palmer moved extremely well in the pocket and it wasn’t enough. Arizona’s scheme must be amended.

Question? Comment? Story idea? Let us know at talkback@themmqb.com

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters