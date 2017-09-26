Trent Richardson Signs With CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders

NFL washout Trent Richardson has signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League, the team announced Tuesday.

Richardson, who last played in the NFL for the Colts in 2014, had negotiated a deal with the Riders in August but ultimately decided against signing with the team. He explained to AL.com that the contract would have been for one year with a team option for a second year and he wanted to leave the door open for an NFL return.

Richardson, the third pick in the 2012 draft, was infamously traded by the Browns to the Colts for a first-round pick in 2013. (The Browns flipped that pick and a third-rounder for Johnny Manziel.)

Richardson averaged just 3.1 yards per carry in 29 games for the Colts over two seasons and scored just seven touchdowns. He had training camp invites with the Raiders and Ravens but never played in a regular season game after the Colts waived him.

The Riders have six regular season games remaining this season and are in good position to make the playoffs.