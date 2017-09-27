J.J. Watt Takes The Field In Texans' First Game In Houston Since Hurricane Harvey

The Houston Texans players have been doing a lot to help out the community in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

J.J. Watt's relief fund raised more than $37 million to help out the area, and now Deshaun Watson is looking out for some of the Texans employees who were affected by the devastation of the hurricane.

"If you can, you must."@deshaunwatson​ gave his first @NFL​ game check to help a few familiar faces. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/rwcyGMSRFN — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 27, 2017

Watson gave his first game check to three cafeteria workers who were still trying to recover from the hurricane.

• J.J. Barea Took Mavericks' Team Plane to Assist in Hurricane Maria Recovery

As the nation tries to recover from the affects of three major hurricanes, more acts of kindness such as this will be needed from everybody, not just athletes.