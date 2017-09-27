NFL

Watch: Deshaun Watson Give Game Check to Cafeteria Workers Affected By Hurricane Harvey

The Houston Texans players have been doing a lot to help out the community in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

J.J. Watt's relief fund raised more than $37 million to help out the area, and now Deshaun Watson is looking out for some of the Texans employees who were affected by the devastation of the hurricane.

Watson gave his first game check to three cafeteria workers who were still trying to recover from the hurricane.

As the nation tries to recover from the affects of three major hurricanes, more acts of kindness such as this will be needed from everybody, not just athletes.

