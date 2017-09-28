NFL

Watch: Mike Glennon is Having a Hard Time Holding on to the Ball

1:27 | NFL
Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

Mike Glennon has had a hard time holding on to the ball so far Thursday.

On the Bears first play of the game, he was stripped by Clay Matthews. On their second drive, the Chicago got into Green Bay territory, and then Glennon fumbled the snap in a way that created the type of comic relief you only expect to get out of watching Mark Sanchez run into his own lineman.

Here's the first fumble. A normal strip-sack.

Here's the second fumble. A not so normal botched snap.

Even Butterfinger had to laugh at Glennon.

The Bears currently trail the Packers 14-0.

