Watch: Mike Glennon is Having a Hard Time Holding on to the Ball
Mike Glennon has had a hard time holding on to the ball so far Thursday.
On the Bears first play of the game, he was stripped by Clay Matthews. On their second drive, the Chicago got into Green Bay territory, and then Glennon fumbled the snap in a way that created the type of comic relief you only expect to get out of watching Mark Sanchez run into his own lineman.
Here's the first fumble. A normal strip-sack.
LOOSE FOOTBALL!— NFL (@NFL) September 29, 2017
The @packers recover deep in the red zone. #TNF #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/o1CC02w9QB
Here's the second fumble. A not so normal botched snap.
FUMBLE! #TNF #CHIvsGB pic.twitter.com/UDHW5PtFUH— NFL (@NFL) September 29, 2017
Even Butterfinger had to laugh at Glennon.
Butter...knees? #CHIvsGB— Butterfinger (@Butterfinger) September 29, 2017
The Bears currently trail the Packers 14-0.