Titans tight end Delanie Walker said in an instagram post Thursday that he and his family have received death threats after his comments last week following the Titans staying in the locker room during the national anthem before their game against the Seahawks.

According to Jason Wolf of USA Today, Walker said if fans feel they are being disrespected by the Titans' actions, then don't come to the games.

First off, I’m going to say this: We’re not disrespecting the military, the men and women that serve in the Army. That’s not what it’s all about. If you look at most of the guys in here – I’ve been in the USO. I support the troops. This is not about that. It’s about equal rights, and that’s all everyone is trying to show, is that we all care about each other. And the fans that don’t want to come to the game? I mean, OK. Bye. I mean, if you feel that’s something, we’re disrespecting you, don’t come to the game. You don’t have to. No one’s telling you to come to the game. It’s your freedom of choice to do that.

The Titans were one of three teams to stay off the field during the anthem last week. The Seahawks also stayed in the locker room, leaving both sidelines empty during the anthem before Seattle and Tennessee faced off. The Pittsburgh Steelers also didn't come to on th field and instead waited in the tunnel in Chicago while the anthem was played.

After Donald Trump criticized players who were protesting police brutality and racial injustice by kneeling during the anthem, an overwhelming number of players and teams made some sort of demonstration, either sitting, kneeling, linking arm or not coming out for the national anthem.

On Thursday, both the Packers and Bears players linked arms while on their respective sidelines during the anthem.