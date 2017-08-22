If you were under the impression that Colin Kaepernick's continued unemployment would cause NFL players to think twice before protesting during the national anthem, think again.

Last year, Kaepernick sat (and later kneeled) during the anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality. Several other players joined him throughout the season. Yet despite the blowback Kaepernick received in some quarters, NFL players appear even more eager to protest than last season. Perhaps the biggest story of the 2017 preseason has been the willingness of players to demonstrate during the pregame rendition of the anthem.

After the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., earlier this month, momentum only seems to be growing. What started with Marshawn Lynch and Michael Bennett this preseason has grown to a wide range of players, mostly black but also white. During one preseason game, the Browns staged the largest group protest to date, with at least 10 players demonstrating.

Here's a look at the players who have knelt, sat or demonstrated in some way during the national anthem so far this season.

Regular season

• Marcus Peters, Chiefs (sat)

Preseason

• Marshawn Lynch, Raiders (sat)

• Michael Bennett, Seahawks (sat)

• Cliff Avril, Seahawks (sat during the end of the anthem)

• ​Seth DeValve, Browns (knelt)

• Duke Johnson Jr., Browns (knelt)

• Terrance Magee, Browns (knelt)

• Isaiah Crowell, Browns (knelt)

• Kenny Britt, Browns (knelt)

• Ricardo Louis, Browns (knelt)​

• Jabrill Peppers, Browns (knelt)

• Calvin Pryor, Browns (knelt)

• Jamar Taylor, Browns (knelt)

• Christian Kirksey, Browns (knelt)

• Jamie Collins, Browns (knelt)

• Ron Brooks, Eagles (knelt)

• Shalom Luani, Raiders (knelt)​

• Eric Reid, 49ers (knelt)

• Cameron Jefferson, Bills (raised fist)

• Malcolm Jenkins, Eagles (raised fist)

• Jurrell Casey, Titans (raised fist)

• Wesley Woodyard, Titans (raised fist)

• Robert Quinn, Rams (raised fist)

• Jeremy Lane, Seahawks (stood with his back to the field and flag)

• Chris Long, Eagles (put his hand on teammate Malcolm Jenkins's shoulder)

• Derek Carr, Raiders (put his hand on teammate Khalil Mack's shoulder)

• Justin Britt, Raiders (put his hand on teammate Michael Bennett's shoulder)

• DeShone Kizer, Browns (put his hand on teammate's shoulder)

• Britton Colquitt, Browns (put his hand on teammate's shoulder)

• Rodney McLeod, Eagles (put his hand on Malcolm Jenkins's shoulder)

• ​Other Browns players, such as Jason McCourty and Shon Coleman, stood near the group of kneeling players on Monday night in an apparent show of support.

•​ About 30 Browns players stood with their arms linked together before their game against the Buccaneers