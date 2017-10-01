NFL Anthem Protests: What to Make of Teams' Statements Against President

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch made another statement in the ongoing debate of NFL protests, showing up to the team's game against the Denver Broncos with a t-shirt with the words "Everybody vs. Trump."

Last weekend, more than 250 players kneeled during the playing of the national anthem after President Donald Trump called for players who kneel to be fired.

Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch wearing an "Everybody vs Trump" T-shirt: pic.twitter.com/7aiCUbjLUD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 1, 2017

The Tennessee Titans and the Seattle Seahawks stayed in their respective locker rooms during the anthem last week.

Lynch has not publicly commented on the protest.

A bar in Missouri was ripped after using jerseys of Lynch and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick as doormats.