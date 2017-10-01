NFL

Marshawn Lynch Wears 'Everybody vs. Trump' T-Shirt

4:31 | NFL
NFL Anthem Protests: What to Make of Teams' Statements Against President
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch made another statement in the ongoing debate of NFL protests, showing up to the team's game against the Denver Broncos with a t-shirt with the words "Everybody vs. Trump."

Last weekend, more than 250 players kneeled during the playing of the national anthem after President Donald Trump called for players who kneel to be fired.

The Tennessee Titans and the Seattle Seahawks stayed in their respective locker rooms during the anthem last week.

Lynch has not publicly commented on the protest.

A bar in Missouri was ripped after using jerseys of Lynch and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick as doormats.

