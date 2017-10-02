Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is day-to-day and the team is waiting to name a starter for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, coach Mike Mularkey said Monday.

Mariota was injured in Tennessee's 57-14 loss in Houston and missed the bulk of the second half after leaving the game with a hamstring injury. Matt Cassel replaced Mariota behind center and threw two interceptions and completed just four-of-10 passes in his relief effort.

Mularkey added that the Titans will have plans for both Cassel and Mariota for this week and they may wait until as late as Sunday to name their starter.

During his three-year career, Mariota has missed five games, four of which came during his rookie season. So far this year he has completed 60 percent of his passes for 792 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 116 yards and three more scores.

Cassel was Mariota's backup last season and started for Tennessee in the one game Mariota missed. In 2015 Cassel started in eight of the 10 games he appeared in. During that season he completed 58.3 percent of passes and had five touchdowns compared to seven interceptions.

Mularkey also said the Titans are deciding on whether or not to add another quarterback.