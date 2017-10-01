NFL

Falcons' Julio Jones Ruled Out With Hip Injury vs. Bills

31 minutes ago

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones was ruled out of Sunday afternoon's game against the Buffalo Bills due to a hip injury.

The injury took place in the second quarter of the game with the Falcons trailing the Bills 7–3. Jones left the field with a Falcons trainer.

Jones was limited in practice leading up to the game due to a hip injury. He was expected to be a top fantasy scorer against Buffalo considering that he recorded 12 catches for 300 yards and a touchdown against them last year. 

Jones had three catches for 30 yards before the injury. He did not come out of the locker room for the second half.

