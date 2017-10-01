Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones was ruled out of Sunday afternoon's game against the Buffalo Bills due to a hip injury.

The injury took place in the second quarter of the game with the Falcons trailing the Bills 7–3. Jones left the field with a Falcons trainer.

Jones was limited in practice leading up to the game due to a hip injury. He was expected to be a top fantasy scorer against Buffalo considering that he recorded 12 catches for 300 yards and a touchdown against them last year.

Jones had three catches for 30 yards before the injury. He did not come out of the locker room for the second half.