Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan's suspension for a brutal hit on Packers receiver Davante Adams has been reduced from two games to one, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The appeal was heard by Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Brooks, who was jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFL Players Association.

Trevathan was flagged for a personal foul but was not ejected for his hit on Thursday night. He launched head-first into Adams, who was already being dragged toward the ground, and Adams' head snapped back. Adams was carried off the field and diagnosed with a concussion, but said he was "feeling great" a day after the hit and could play on Sunday vs. the Cowboys.

Trevathan will now be eligible to return in Week 6, when the Bears play at the Ravens.