Packers receiver Davante Adams was taken off the field on a stretcher during the third quarter Thursday after a helmet-to-helmet hit with Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan.

As Adams tried to fight for extra yardage, he was wrapped up and his progress was halted, but before the play was whistled dead, Trevathan came and hit Adams directly in the helmet with his head, knocking Adams' mouthpiece out and leaving him motionless on the field.

This is hard to watch. Thoughts and prayers to @tae15adams after this cheap shot. Totally uncalled for. pic.twitter.com/ajSQLZ3u2f — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) September 29, 2017

Adams stayed down for a few minutes before being taken off the field on a stretcher. As he was being wheeled into the locker room, he gave a thumbs up to the crowd.

The team announced he is being taken to the hospital to be evaluated for a head and neck injury along with a concussion, but he is conscious and has movement in all his extremities.

Trevathan was penalized for the hit, leading to the Packers scoring a touchdown on the possession.