Jay Cutler made it clear in his introductory press conference: he’s not in great shape. But that’s not why Cutler took it easy on on Sunday.

Cutler’s total disinterest in this now-viral play wasn’t due to a lack of effort. It was by design.

Cutler really selling his role in the Wildcat at the bottom of the screen pic.twitter.com/WgHxXvxlHL — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) October 1, 2017

We joke about Smoking Jay Cutler but he literally could have had a cigarette during that snap.

Asked Wednesday about the play, Cutler said he thought he pulled it off flawlessly.

Jay Cutler on the now-infamous Wildcat play: "Sit there, don't get hit, don't touch anybody, don't move. I feel like I executed that one." — James Walker (@JamesWalkerNFL) October 4, 2017

And he wasn’t just being a smartass. Head coach Adam Gase really did tell him to do as little as possible on the

“As soon as he steps forward they can knock the ... I won’t say it. They can hit him,” Gase said, according to the Miami Herald. “If he steps back or doesn’t move, now you’re looking at a different kind of penalty.”

I don’t think Cutler is complaining about that assignment.