NFL

It Turns Out Jay Cutler’s Total Lack of Effort Was by Design

3:58 | NFL
How Have the Rams and Jared Goff Improved So Dramatically This Season?
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Jay Cutler made it clear in his introductory press conference: he’s not in great shape. But that’s not why Cutler took it easy on on Sunday. 

Cutler’s total disinterest in this now-viral play wasn’t due to a lack of effort. It was by design. 

We joke about Smoking Jay Cutler but he literally could have had a cigarette during that snap. 

Asked Wednesday about the play, Cutler said he thought he pulled it off flawlessly. 

And he wasn’t just being a smartass. Head coach Adam Gase really did tell him to do as little as possible on the 

“As soon as he steps forward they can knock the ... I won’t say it. They can hit him,” Gase said, according to the Miami Herald. “If he steps back or doesn’t move, now you’re looking at a different kind of penalty.”

I don’t think Cutler is complaining about that assignment. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters