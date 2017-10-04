NFL

Terrelle Pryor Says He Was Called the N-Word by Fans Multiple Times Monday Night

NFL
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

Terrelle Pryor posted on Instagram Wednesday that during the Monday Night game in Kansas City fans called him the N-word.

Pryor says that an NFL employee had to stand next to him starting in the second quarter. He added that it is actions like this that cause players to kneel during the national anthem and that if actions like this continue "we are going to start acting up."

After the game, Pryor exchanged words with a fan who yelled "f--- you" at him. In the post he apologizes to his teammates and the Washington organization for his actions.

In the post below, Pryor uses the N-word while describing what happened during the game.

Screenshot from @terrellepryor via Instagram

In four games Pryor has 13 catches for 186 yards and a touchdown. On Monday, he had three catches for 70 yards and a score. This is his first season in Washington and his sixth season in the NFL.

