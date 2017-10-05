The Chargers cut kicker Younghoe Koo and signed Nick Novak to replace him, the team announced on Thursday.

Koo, who had previously went viral for an incredible back-flip kick, became an internet darling for his unique name and unlikely journey to the NFL. Born in South Korea, Koo did not even know what football was until he was 12. He went on to kick at Georgia State before signing with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent before the season.

Koo, 23, beat out Josh Lambo in training camp for the starting job, but his first two NFL games ended in heartbreak. In Week 1, with the Chargers down three and under 10 seconds left, he had a 44-yarder blocked. The next week, he missed a 44-yarder with nine seconds left that would have put the Chargers up 20-19 over the Dolphins. Los Angeles lost 19-17.

Koo attempted just one kick in each of the past two games, converting both.

Novak, 36, spent four years as the Chargers kicker before he was released in 2015. He then signed with the Texans, who cut him in favor of Ka'imi Fairbairn before this season.

The Chargers, who are 0-4, play at the Giants on Sunday.