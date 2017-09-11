Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

The Chargers have their third kicker in four years with rookie Younghoe Koo. The 23-year-old kicker is making his NFL debut Monday against the Broncos.

Koo isn't just any kicker, though. Here's a few things you should know about Koo before he makes his regular–season debut.

1. Fourth South Korean-born player

Koo joins Hines Ward, Kyle Love and John Lee as the only South Korean-born NFL players.

2. Didn't know what football was until age 12

According to Greg Beacham of the Associated Press, Koo did not know much about football before the age of 12. He was a soccer player, but he gave football a try after being introduced to it by his classmates. In high school, he gave up soccer and committed to football full-time, playing defensive back and taking on the kicking duties.

3. Beat out Josh Lambo for starting job

Koo earned his spot in Los Angeles by beating out two-year starter Josh Lambo during training camp. Koo made his one field goal attempt in the preseason while Lambo went two-for-two, but that was enough for the Georgia Southern product to get the job.

4. Undrafted out of Georgia Southern

Koo played for Georgia Southern, and during his final season, he went 19-of-20 on field goals and earned first team All-Sun Belt honors.

5. Flipping Field Goal

Koo might be most well-known for this ridiculous trick field goal.

After getting the ball to spin on its nose, he then hits a back flip as he kicks it through the uprights.

He wont's be doing that move in a game, but maybe we'll see more of Koo's trick kicks during warm-ups or practices.