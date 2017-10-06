Young Girl Gives Cam Newton a Lesson on Routes

She knows a thing or two about pass patterns, right, Cam?
This young Eagles fan doesn’t find the humor in hearing “a female talk about routes.” Cam Newton may not think women and girls are capable of identifying pass patterns, but this girl clearly knows what she’s talking about. From a post to a fly to a curl, she knows what’s up.
"Ok, Cam...Im only going to say this once"#NFL #Panthers #CamNewton #FlyEaglesFly #TNF @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/rDrlILP5ft— EROCK (@TheMightyEROCK) October 6, 2017
With the Eagles facing the Panthers on Thursday night in Week 6, may Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz better bring her in as a consultant to help shut down Newton’s offense.