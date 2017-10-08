Vice President Mike Pence Tweets Same Photo From 2014 Colts Game

Mike Pence recycled a Twitter photo. 

Chris Chavez
October 08, 2017

Vice President Mike Pence left Sunday's Indianapolis Colts game shortly after the national anthem after players on the San Francisco 49ers roster were seen kneeling during the Star Spangled Banner. Before leaving, Pence announced his presence at the game by tweeting a photo of him and his wife at the game.

The photo was the same one that he tweeted on November 23, 2014 before a Colts game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to the Indy Star.

Check out both tweets below:

Looks like this time he went with #NoFilter.

