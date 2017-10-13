Richard Sherman continues to prove he’s one of the coolest dudes in the NFL.

Ellie, a patient at Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital outside Seattle, kept her Richard Sherman doll “Shermie” by her side as she underwent treatments. When Ellie lost Shermie, she was distraught and the hospital reached out to Sherman to see if he could help.

Where is she and how can I help? — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) October 10, 2017

(Note the timestamps on the tweets above—Sherman replied within two minutes that he wanted to help out.)

A couple of days later, Sherman dropped by the hospital to give Ellie much more than just a replacement Sherman doll.

When @RSherman_25 found out Ellie lost her beloved Shermie doll, he drove all the way to Tacoma to make her smile. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/dHeKavM3yU — Mary Bridge (@Mary_Bridge) October 12, 2017

We're still smiling from Ellie's visit yesterday w/ @RSherman_25. We love the @Seahawks & can't think of a better way to spend a bye week. pic.twitter.com/tuQIIbp8xm — Mary Bridge (@Mary_Bridge) October 13, 2017

I can’t decide who smiled more during that video, Sherman or Ellie.