Richard Sherman Surprises Fan at Children’s Hospital After She Lost Her ‘Shermie’ Doll

Richard Sherman went out of his way to make this little girl smile. 

By Dan Gartland
October 13, 2017

Richard Sherman continues to prove he’s one of the coolest dudes in the NFL. 

Ellie, a patient at Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital outside Seattle, kept her Richard Sherman doll “Shermie” by her side as she underwent treatments. When Ellie lost Shermie, she was distraught and the hospital reached out to Sherman to see if he could help. 

(Note the timestamps on the tweets above—Sherman replied within two minutes that he wanted to help out.)

A couple of days later, Sherman dropped by the hospital to give Ellie much more than just a replacement Sherman doll. 

I can’t decide who smiled more during that video, Sherman or Ellie.

