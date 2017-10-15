Watch: Antonio Brown Makes Sensational One-Handed Touchdown Catch Off Defender's Helmet

Antonio Brown just delivered with one of the best plays of the season so far.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 15, 2017

Antonio Brown is getting creative with how he embarrasses defenders now.

With the Steelers leading 12-10 late in the fourth quarter against the Chiefs Sunday, Pittsburgh went to the air to convert a third and two. Ben Roethlisberger took the snap out of the shotgun and tried to go to Brown down the sideline to pick up the first.

Roethlisberger's throw was a bit short, and that is where the play becomes interesting. The ball bounced off the helmet of defensive back Phillip Gaines, allowing Brown to reach up and snag it with his left hand. As he secured the ball, Brown then evaded Daniel Sorensen, leaving no one in between him and the end zone. The three-time All-Pro receiver then outraced Terrance Mitchell to the goal line, to increase Pittsburgh's lead to 19-10.

The Chiefs would add on a field goal on their next drive to make it 19-13.

The Steelers would hold on to win by that score to move their record to 3-3, and give Kansas City its first loss of the season, dropping the Chiefs to 5-1.

