Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Needs Surgery, Potentially Out For Rest of Season

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will require surgery for his broken collarbone and will potentially miss the rest of the season.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 16, 2017

Injured Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will require surgery for his broken collarbone and will potentially miss the rest of the season, head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday.

Rodgers was carted into the locker room Sunday after landing hard on his right shoulder off a hit from Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr.

McCarthy said the focus right now is getting Rodgers healthy with more information on his roster status coming after surgery. McCarthy did not say when the surgery is scheduled for.  

The Packers (4-2) were NFC favorites but lost 23-10 to the Vikings on Sunday. Rodgers had thrown for 1,385 yards and 13 touchdowns with three interceptions this season before his injury. 

NFL
Aaron Rodgers Injury: Packers QB Suffers Broken Collarbone Against Vikings

Brett Hundley, who's in his third season with the team, will take over in Rodgers' place.

Rodgers broke his collarbone in 2013, missing seven games before returning in the final week of the season. If Rodgers returns this year, he'd be back in Week 14 based on that timeline. 

McCarthy said the "quarterback room is exactly where it needs to be" when a reporter asked about possibly bringing in former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick as a backup.

 

 

