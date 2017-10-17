The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York granted Ezekiel Elliott a temporary restraining order (TRO) Tuesday, blocking the NFL's six-game suspension.

Elliott and the NFLPA filed for a temporary restraining order (TRO) in the Southern District of New York Tuesday, and U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty ruled "irreparable harm" would be caused if Elliott served the suspension because he would miss more than one-third of the season.

The TRO will remain in place until Oct. 30 or until Judge Katherine Polk Failla returns and grants a primary injunction. Additionally, the TRO cannot be appealed at this time.

Earlier on Tuesday it appeared that the suspension would remain in place because Elliott and the NFLPA filed a petition Friday asking for a rehearing of Elliott's case in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, but the motion to recall the mandate that reinstated his six-game suspension was denied.

Last Thursday, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 that the initial injunction filed by the NFLPA to block the suspension was premature because Elliott's appeal to the NFL was not decided at the time it was filed. This meant the measures of the collective bargaining agreement had not been exhausted, so Elliott's TRO in Texas was halted and his suspension was put back in place.

The suspension pertains to a domestic violence allegation involving Elliott and his ex-girlfriend that took place in July 2016. Elliott was never charged and has continued to deny any wrongdoing. He was initially suspended in August before being granted an injunction.

The Cowboys will face the 49ers on Sunday.