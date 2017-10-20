The Raiders pulled off a ridiculous win Thursday night, beating the Chiefs 31-30 on a last second play.

Trailing 30-24, Oakland started the last possession of the game at its own 15-yard line with two minutes and 25 seconds left in the game.

Derek Carr opened the drive with a 30-yard completion to Amari Cooper. After a pass interference pushed Oakland back 10 yards, Carr connected with Cooper again, this time for 39 yards, to move the Raiders into Chiefs territory.

From there, Carr found Jared Cook for 29 yards on a fourth-and-11 to keep the Raiders alive.

With 23 seconds left, Carr went back to Cook down the sideline for another 29-yard completion that was initially ruled a touchdown. After a review, it was determined Cook was down at the 1, and Oakland had eight seconds left on the clock after a 10-second runoff.

Carr tossed a pass to Michael Crabtree in the end zone, that was caught, but an offensive pass interference on Crabtree moved the Raiders back to the 11 with three seconds left in the game and no timeouts remaining for Oakland.

Carr went to Cook on what should have been the game's final play, but a defensive holding gave Oakland another shot after Cook dropped Carr's pass. Carr went Cordarrelle Patterson in the back of the end zone on the untimed down, but it was incomplete. However, another defensive holding gave Oakland life.

On the next play, Carr connected with Crabtree on the sideline to tie the game at 30.

Then, Oakland kicker Giorgio Tavecchio put in the extra point to win it.

Carr finished with 417 yards and three touchdowns.

Oakland now sits at 3-4 while the Chiefs fell to 5-2 with their second consecutive loss.