After Dallas picked up a 40-10 win over the 49ers Sunday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the NFL is being damaged by protests against police brutality and racial injustice that happen during the national anthem.

"There is no question," Jones said according to Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News. "There is no question the league is suffering negative effects from these protests."

After the Cowboys game two weeks ago, Jones said any player on the Cowboys who "disrespects the flag" would be benched.

On Sunday, Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving raised a fist after the anthem.

During the NFL owners meetings last week the league's policy about players standing during the anthem was discussed, but commissioner Roger Goodell said the league would not change its current rule and would not make players have to stand for the national anthem.