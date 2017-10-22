After the Colts lost to the Jaguars 27-0 Sunday, Indianapolis receiver T.Y. Hilton shared his reason for why the Colts were unable to pick up the win.

"It is the offensive line, they need to block," Hilton said according to Charlie Clifford of WISH-TV in Indianapolis.

The Colts surrendered 10 sacks Sunday, raising their total for 2017 up to 29. Indianapolis was able to rush for 96 yards on 20 carries, but the most yards by any individual rusher was Frank Gore's 34.

The Jaguars entered the game with the most sacks in the NFL.

Hilton finished the game with two catches for 27 yards.

The 2-5 Colts will take on the Bengals next week. Cincinnati came into Sunday with 18 sacks, the fifth most in the NFL.