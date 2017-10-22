Joe Thomas’ Incredible Consecutive Snap Streak Ends at 10,363 Due to Injury

Joe Thomas’ consecutive snap streak ends due to injury after 11 years.

By Chris Chavez
October 22, 2017

Joe Thomas' consecutive snap streak has ended at 10,363 snaps after he injured his left arm during Sunday's Browns game against the Tennessee Titans. 

The Browns announced he would not return to the game due to a triceps injury

Thomas' streak started in Week 1 of his rookie season in 2007 and he had not missed a single offensive snap since. In September, he surpassed the 10,000 snap benchmark.

“I just hope it means I’m a regular guy who gets up every morning and goes to work, and plays as hard as he can, and is a good teammate," he said in September. "I hope that’s what they say about me.”

Thomas has played through injuries in his streak including a grade-two LCL tear, three MCL strains, and two high ankle sprains.

Joe Thomas’ Snaps Streak: Five Things to Know

Thomas, 32, is under contract through the 2018 season and is a 10-time Pro Bowler.

