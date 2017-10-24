Dwight Freeney has agreed to a deal with the Seattle Seahawks, according to a tweet from his official Twitter account.

Freeney, 37, is a six-time Pro Bowl defensive end who spent the first 11 years of his career with the Colts before spending two with the Chargers, one with the Cardinals and last season with the Falcons. Freeney has recorded 122.5 sacks for his career, good for 18th all-time and second among active players behind Julius Peppers.

Freeney recorded a sack in last season's Super Bowl and had three sacks for Atlanta during the regular season, but he was not retained and became a free agent. He has continued working out and held meetings with other teams before working out for the Seahawks on Tuesday.

Seattle was in the market for a pass rusher after losing Cliff Avril to a neck/spine injury. Avril was placed on injured reserve and there were reports that he was considering retiring, but Avril told Sports Illustrated that he will not retire and could return this season.

The Seahawks have recorded just 12 sacks through six games, the fourth-lowest sack total in the NFL.

Details of the contract remain unknown, though it is likely that the deal is short-term in nature given Freeney's age.

Freeney joins a Seahawks team that is 4-2 and in the thick of an NFC West race with the upstart Rams, who are 5-2. Seattle is coming off a 24-7 victory at the Giants, and Freeney could make his debut for Seattle when the team hosts the Texans on Sunday.