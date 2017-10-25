Colin Kaepernick Invited By NFL Players To Next Meeting With Owners

Colin Kaepernick invited to attend the next meeting between the NFL owners and players.

By Chris Chavez
October 25, 2017

Colin Kaepernick was invited by NFL players to attend the next meeting with owners, according to multiple reports, including Andrew Brandt of the MMQB.

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart reportedly said he was unsure whether the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback would attend. Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports reports that Kaepernick will attend and players are happy to have him join.

Kaepernick's lawyer said that no one from the NFL reached out with an invitation to last week's meeting in New York City where owners, players and commissioner Roger Goodell discussed the ongoing protests during the national anthem before football games.

Kaepernick remains a free agent since opting out of his contract in March. He was the player who started the anthem protests when he took a knee last season to raise awareness of racial injustice and police brutality in America. Players have continued the protests without Kaepernick in the league by sitting, kneeling, raising fists or even staying in the locker room for the Star-Spangled Banner. Kaepernick recently filed a grievance alleging collusion by NFL owners to keep him from playing.

Last week's meeting was attended by 13 players, 11 owners, Goodell, vice president of football operations Troy Vincent, NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith and others. After nearly four hours of discussion, Goodell decided that he would not require players to stand for the national anthem.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters