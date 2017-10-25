Colin Kaepernick was invited by NFL players to attend the next meeting with owners, according to multiple reports, including Andrew Brandt of the MMQB.

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart reportedly said he was unsure whether the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback would attend. Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports reports that Kaepernick will attend and players are happy to have him join.

Kaepernick's lawyer said that no one from the NFL reached out with an invitation to last week's meeting in New York City where owners, players and commissioner Roger Goodell discussed the ongoing protests during the national anthem before football games.

Kaepernick remains a free agent since opting out of his contract in March. He was the player who started the anthem protests when he took a knee last season to raise awareness of racial injustice and police brutality in America. Players have continued the protests without Kaepernick in the league by sitting, kneeling, raising fists or even staying in the locker room for the Star-Spangled Banner. Kaepernick recently filed a grievance alleging collusion by NFL owners to keep him from playing.

Last week's meeting was attended by 13 players, 11 owners, Goodell, vice president of football operations Troy Vincent, NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith and others. After nearly four hours of discussion, Goodell decided that he would not require players to stand for the national anthem.