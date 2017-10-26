Marshawn Lynch Went Back to His Old High School to Embarrass Some Teens

These kids never stood a chance. 

By Dan Gartland
October 26, 2017

Marshawn Lynch often makes NFL defenders look like small children, so you can imagine what he’d look like against a bunch of high schoolers.

Lynch shared a video Tuesday of himself going back to his old high school, Oakland Tech, and suiting up in practice against the kids. Apparently it takes three teens to bring down a Pro Bowl running back.

Just keep workin it will happen no matter what!!!!Yes lawd!!!!

A post shared by Shawn Lynch (@beastmode) on

It isn’t clear when this video was shot but I really, really hope it was this week. It would bring me so much joy if Lynch was spending his one-game suspension getting some extra reps at a high school practice. Either way, it’s just one more example of Marshawn just being the coolest guy in Oakland

