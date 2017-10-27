Warriors forward Draymond Green strongly criticized Texans owner Bob McNair's "inmate" comment in an Instagram post on Friday, calling the remark "Donald Sterling-Esque."

"Wow! This sure does sound very Donald Sterling-esque," Green wrote in the caption. But I'm sure the fans pay to see him play and he's putting himself at risk of CTE by going out there every Sunday and giving 110%!

"Inmates? For starters, let's stop using the word owner and maybe use the word Chairman. To be owned by someone just sets a bad precedent to start. It sets the wrong tone. It gives one the wrong mindset."

At a recent meeting between the league's owners and executives about protests during the national anthem, McNair said "We can't have inmates running the prison," ESPN's Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr. report. McNair then released a statement apologizing for the remark and saying he did not mean to refer to NFL players as inmates.

Donald Sterling was forced to sell the Los Angeles Clippers after a voicemail surfaced in which he made multiple racist remarks.

Green was also asked about McNair's comments at the Warriors' practice on Friday, and was equally critical, calling the comments "unacceptable."

Draymond Green Part 1: Responding to Texans owner Bob McNair saying players protesting during anthem are “inmates running the prison.” pic.twitter.com/wizOqYl3DG — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) October 27, 2017

Texans star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins did not practice on Friday, and ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that Hopkin's absence, which coach Bill O'Brien called a "personal day," was indeed related to McNair's comments.