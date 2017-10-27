Report: DeAndre Hopkins Skipped Practice Over Owner’s Comments, Other Players Wanted to Leave

By Dan Gartland
October 27, 2017

Texans owner Bob McNair’s comments likening NFL players to “inmates” have reportedly upset Houston players to the point that they considered skipping Friday’s practice session en masse. 

McNair was quoted in an ESPN piece published Friday morning as saying, “We can’t have the inmates running the prison,” in a meeting about players’ protests. He released a statement later Friday morning apologizing for the comment. 

The quote elicited strong reactions from players around the league, including in Houston, where players reportedly had to be convinced to go through their final practice of the week. 

DeAndre Hopkins, Houston’s star receiver, was absent from practice. Head coach Bill O’Brien explained that Hopkins had taken a “personal day” and declined to say whether his absence was tied to what McNair said. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, however, that Hopkins decision not to participate “was related to Bob McNair’s comments.”

Though Hopkins was the only player to express his displeasure by staying home, many others made their feelings known on social media and in talking with the press. 

Veteran offensive lineman Duane Brown told reporters that he and his teammates gathered earlier in the day and decided to go through with practice, though they will meet again to discuss the topic. Brown added that he was “sickened” by what McNair said but he was “not surprised.”

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters