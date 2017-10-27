Texans owner Bob McNair’s comments likening NFL players to “inmates” have reportedly upset Houston players to the point that they considered skipping Friday’s practice session en masse.

McNair was quoted in an ESPN piece published Friday morning as saying, “We can’t have the inmates running the prison,” in a meeting about players’ protests. He released a statement later Friday morning apologizing for the comment.

The quote elicited strong reactions from players around the league, including in Houston, where players reportedly had to be convinced to go through their final practice of the week.

Texans players wanted to walkout today in response to owner Bob McNair’s comments, per @sarahbarshop. Had to be persuaded to stay. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2017

DeAndre Hopkins, Houston’s star receiver, was absent from practice. Head coach Bill O’Brien explained that Hopkins had taken a “personal day” and declined to say whether his absence was tied to what McNair said. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, however, that Hopkins decision not to participate “was related to Bob McNair’s comments.”

Though Hopkins was the only player to express his displeasure by staying home, many others made their feelings known on social media and in talking with the press.

✊🏾 — Stephen Anderson (@S_Anderson89) October 27, 2017

I don’t believe he is the only owner that feel that way... smh — Treston Decoud (@_TD31) October 27, 2017

Veteran offensive lineman Duane Brown told reporters that he and his teammates gathered earlier in the day and decided to go through with practice, though they will meet again to discuss the topic. Brown added that he was “sickened” by what McNair said but he was “not surprised.”