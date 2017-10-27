The Bills are sending defensive tackle Marcell Dareus to the Jaguars, Buffalo announced Friday. Adam Schefter of ESPN was the first to report it.

The Bills will receive a 2018 sixth-round pick in return for Dareus. Schefter reports that the pick can become a fifth rounder based on performance.

Dareus, a two-time Pro Bowler during his seven years in Buffalo, had five tackles in the Bills win over the Buccaneers Sunday.

The No. 3 pick from the 2011 draft, Dareus was named an All-Pro in 2014 after posting 10 sacks in 15 games. For his career, he has 35 sacks and 300 tackles.