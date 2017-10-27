Bills Trading DT Marcell Dareus to Jaguars

The Bills are sending two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Marcell Dareus to the Jaguars.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 27, 2017

The Bills are sending defensive tackle Marcell Dareus to the Jaguars, Buffalo announced Friday. Adam Schefter of ESPN was the first to report it.

The Bills will receive a 2018 sixth-round pick in return for Dareus. Schefter reports that the pick can become a fifth rounder based on performance.

Dareus, a two-time Pro Bowler during his seven years in Buffalo, had five tackles in the Bills win over the Buccaneers Sunday.

The No. 3 pick from the 2011 draft, Dareus was named an All-Pro in 2014 after posting 10 sacks in 15 games. For his career, he has 35 sacks and 300 tackles.

