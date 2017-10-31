Giants Suspend Janoris Jenkins After Returning Late From Bye Week

Janoris Jenkins has been suspended after showing up to practice a day late. 

By Dan Gartland
October 31, 2017

For the second time this season, the Giants have suspended a veteran cornerback for disciplinary reasons. 

Janoris Jenkins has been suspended indefinitely after he failed to report back to the team following their bye week, the team announced. He will miss at least Sunday’s game against the Rams.

The Giants held their first post-bye practice on Monday and Jenkins was one of three players (along with Paul Perkins and Eli Apple) not present. Head coach Ben McAdoo said at the time that all three were excused for personal reasons. McAdoo said Tuesday that he and his staff hadn’t heard from Jenkins before the no-show. Jenkins didn’t report back to the team until Tuesday morning. 

“As a member of this team, there are standards and we have responsibilities and obligations,” McAdoo said in a statement. “When we don’t fulfill those obligations, there are consequences. As I have said before, we do not like to handle our team discipline publicly. There are times when it is unavoidable, and this is one of those times.”

Jenkins is the Giants’ third-highest paid player, with a cap hit of $15 million. 

Earlier this season, veteran defensive back Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie was suspended one game after an argument with McAdoo. 

